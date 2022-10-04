PM Sheikh Hasina returns home from Washington

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returned home from Washington DC in the wee hours of Tuesday wrapping up her 18-day official visit to the UK and the USA.

A VVIP chartered flight carrying the premier and her entourage landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka around 01:01am, reports BSS.

The flight earlier took off from Washington DC at around 6:30pm on Sunday local time (BST 4:30am Monday).

State minister for foreign affairs Md. Shahriar Alam, Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA, Muhammad Imran, and Bangladesh’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Muhammad Abdul Muhith, saw the prime minister off at the airport.

Sheikh Hasina made a short stopover in London on her way back home from Washington.

The premier went to London on September 15 on an official visit to the UK where she attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the reception accorded by King Charles III marking his ascension to the throne.

On September 19, she left London for New York.

During her stay in the USA, she addressed the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 23 and took joined several high profile events on its sidelines.