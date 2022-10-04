Three Bangladeshi peacekeepers killed in explosion in Africa, one injured

Three Bangladeshi peacekeepers were killed and another injured after their vehicle struck an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Central African Republic early Tuesday.

The Inter Service Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) said in a press release.

The vehicle of the Bangladeshi peacekeepers conducting an operation under the aegis of the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission came under the IED attack at 8.35pm local time on Monday (1.35am Bangladesh time Tuesday), leaving four Bangladeshi peacekeepers injured.

The injured peacekeepers were Sainik Sharif Hossain, Sainik Md Jasim Uddin and Sainik Md Jahangir Alam, and Major Ashraful Huque, said the ISPR.

The injured were rushed to Minuska Hospital at Bouar town of Central African Republic where on-duty doctors declared Sainiks Md Jasim Uddin, Md Jahangir Alam and Sharif Hossain dead, said the press release.

Injured Major Md Ashraful Huque is now undergoing treatment at the hospital. His condition is now stable. The other Bangladeshi peacekeepers deployed in the Central African Republic are safe. Process is going to bring the martyred soldiers back to the country as early as possible, the ISPR press release said.

The peacekeepers of Bangladesh Army have been upholding the dignity of the country with the highest professionalism at eight countries of Africa taking the risk of life and holds the top position as a contributing nation to the UN Peacekeeping Missions, the press release added.