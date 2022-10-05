4 power plants yet to start operations: Probe committee to submit report Saturday

Four power stations, shut due to the blackout on Tuesday, are yet to resume electricity generation.

The power plants include the state-owned 225MW Sylhet Power Plant and 275MW Barapukuria Power Station, and Summit Group’s Meghnaghat Power plant and Bibiyana Power station.

“All the power plants in the eastern zone were shut due to the outage and four of those plants are yet to resume production,” PGCB managing director Golam Kibria told the Daily Sun yesterday.

He said officials concerned are working to identify the reasons.

He informed that the six-member committee formed by PGCB have visited the Ghorasal Power Plant and now staying at Asuganj Power station.

“We are expected to get a report on the blackout next week,” he said.

He said that the actual reasons for the blackout are yet to be confirmed.

The PGCB restored the power supply within 9:00 pm on Tuesday, he claimed.