AL govt’s development became visible on Tuesday night: Fakhrul

As large swathes of Bangladesh were left without electricity due to power grid malfunctioning, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has censured the government saying that the Awami League government’s development became visible on Tuesday.

He also blamed the government’s irresponsibility for blackouts across the country.

Fakhrul made the remarks while talking to journalists at former state minister for power Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku’s residence at Mohammadpur in the capital on early Wednesday (October 5) afternoon.

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury was present.

Due to the collapse of national grid early Tuesday afternoon, as much as 75-80% of the country plunged into darkness simultaneously. The large swathes of capital Dhaka, Chattogram, Cumilla and Sylhet were left without electricity for hours, causing immense sufferings to people. The power supply situation turned gradually normal at night, eight hours after the blackouts.

Criticising such a disaster in national grid, the BNP leader said the government has taken projects in unplanned ways to make money through corription. “The government has invited miseries for people in the name of development. The government has been claiming loudly that they become self-reliant in electricity.”

Fakhrul said Tuesday’s incident was totally unusual. There was no electricity across the country as many as eight hours. It was a total blackout. It indicates that the government has taken many projects in the name of development in power sector, but also earned huge amount of money behind the doors.

Terming the power grid failure as a “major disaster” for the government, he said it was a total failure of the government. He also called upon the government to resign from power immediately.