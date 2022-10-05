Cousins drown in Sunamganj haor

Two minor children drowned in a waterbody (Haor) at Dharmapasha upazila in Sunamganj district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased were Alham, 5, son of Mamun Miah, and his cousin Noha Akter, 3, daughter of Khokon Miah. They are residents of Noagaon village under North Sukhair Rajapur union in the upazila.

Local UP member Liton Chandra Barman said Alham and Noha drowned in the haor water in front of the house at one stage of playing in the yard.

Later, they were found floating in the water and taken to nearby Jamalganj Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared them dead, Liton added.