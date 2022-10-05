Expatriate found dead in Sunamganj, youth held

Chhatak (Sunamganj) Correspondent : Police recovered the body of an expatriate from a bush at Chhatak upazila in Sunamganj district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was Khaled Nur, 32, son of Moshahid Ali, a resident of Dakshin Kurshi village in the upazila. He returned home from Dubai about a month ago.

Chhatak Police Station officer in-charge Mahbubur Rahman said locals spotted the body in the bush near a mosque in the village and informed police.

On information, police recovered the body around 11:30 pm and sent it to a hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Some injury marks were found behind the head, OC Mahbubur said.

He assumed that miscreants might have killed Khaled by striking his head with iron rods and sharp machetes and left him in the bush.

Meanwhile, police detained a youth named Hasan Ahmed, 22, on suspicion of his involvement in the incident.

Legal steps in this regard are under process, the OC added.