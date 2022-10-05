Mominul included in BCB XI for series against Tamil Nadu

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday announced the BCB XI squad for the tour of Tamil Nadu with former Test captain Mominul Haque making his way into the team.

Mohammad Mithun will lead the side which will play two four-day and three one-day matches against a Tamil Nadu XI in Chennai.

Mominul was included into the side to recover from his shaky form which cost his captaincy and even threatened his place in the Test squad.

The BCB XI will leave for Chennai on October 9.

The series will start with a longer version format with Mithun’s side taking on Tamil Nadu for the first four-day game from October 12-15.

series due to their logistic problems.

The BCB then arranged this series for the side to give the players an opportunity to play some competitive cricket as Bangladesh will play a Test series against India at home in November-December. Most of the longer version players including Mominul therefore made way in this BCB XI squad.

Squad for four-day matches:

Md Mithun(Captain), Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Towhid Hridoy, Zaker Ali Anik, Naeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Md Anamul Haque

Squad for one-day matches:

Md Mithun(Captain), Saif Hassan, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Naim Sheikh, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shamim Patwary, Towhid Hridoy, Akbar Ali, Tanvir Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Ripon Mondol, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Rishad Hossain, Rejaur Rahman Raja.