President Hamid asks all to remain vigil against misleading people by using religion

President M Abdul Hamid today asked all to remain vigil so that none or any quarter can mislead the people by using religion to gain their narrow interests.

“Communal harmony is the eternal tradition of Bangalis. . . There is no room for majority or minority here,” he said while exchanging Durga Puja greetings with Hindu Community leaders at Bangabhaban and urged everyone to work together to advance this tradition collectively in the greater interest of the country.

During a courtesy call and exchange of greetings with dignitaries of the Hindu Community leaders and professionals at Bangabhaban on the occasion of Durga Puja this evening, President Hamid also wished all the Hindus across the world including Bangladesh.

The Head of State said, “We must celebrate Durga Puja but we must remember that our neighbors, friends and relatives should not be deprived of this joy.”

Referring to the deaths of 70 pilgrims in a boat sinking in Karatoa river in Panchagarh district on September 25, the President expressed profound shock and sorrow over the causalities and wished immediate recovery of the injured ones.

Abdul Hamid also conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved families.

Noting that the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic and subsequently the Russia-Ukraine war have created global unrest and conflict, President Hamid said the people of the world are passing their days through extreme uncertainty, and the situation wreaked havoc on world economy constantly being hit by recession.

“There is no alternative to absolute tolerance, mutual trust and confidence and cooperation to overcome the prevailing situation,” he observed.

Referring to unexpected power outage yesterday here, the President said there was some disruption due to this.

He, however, expressed hope that in the days to come all religious festivals will be celebrated with more beauty and grandeur, and the bonds of harmony and amity will be strengthened among all irrespective of castes and religions.

State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan, MP, Senior Vice-Chairman of Religious Welfare Trust Manoranjan Shil Gopal, MP, Trustee of Hindu Welfare Trust Professor Dr Pran Gopal Dutta, MP, Vice-Chairman of Hindu Welfare Trust Subrata Pal, president of Bangladesh Puja Celebration Committee JL Bhowmik, Dhaka Metropolitan Sarbojonin Puja Committee president Monindra Kumar Nath, Dhaka Ramakrishna Math and Mission’s Principal Swami Haripremananda Maharaj, among others, spoke.