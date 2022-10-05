Woman killed in Sylhet road crash

A woman was killed in a road accident at Beanibazar upazila in Sylhet district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was Milan Begum, 48, wife of Shafiqur Rahman, a resident of Uttar Dubag village under Dubai union.

According to local sources, Milan Begum was walking along the Biyanibazar-Sylhet road in Mewa area. At that time, a Sylhet-bound private car hit Milan Begum, leaving her dead on the spot.

Later, being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sylhet M. A. G. Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.