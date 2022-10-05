Women’s Asia Cup: Bangladesh aim to hold on to trophy at home

On the eve of the Women’s Asia Cup cricket being hosted in Sylhet, Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana said their aim is to defend the title they won in Malaysia in 2018 by playing good cricket at home.

Bangladesh will take on Thailand in the first match of the event on Saturday. The match will be played at the Sylhet International Stadium at 9 am.

Bangladesh are the defending champions of the Asia Cup. They won the last edition of this event in 2018 beating India in the final.

“We just don’t want to play good, but we also want to keep the title at home,” Nigar told the media ahead of their first match. “We want to go match by match. We are not feeling any extra pressure.”

The Bangladesh captain also said the team is already playing a good brand of cricket. They have won the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in the UAE as well.

“Our target is to win the title of the Asia Cup,” she said.

Along with the hosts Bangladesh, the other participating teams are India, Pakistan, Thailand, the UAE, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka. In the initial phase, the six teams will play each other once to determine the four semifinalists.

The final will take place on October 5. All the matches will be played at the same venue.