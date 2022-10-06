Hyaluronic acid: Why it is a major rage in the skincare industry?

Hyaluronic is becoming a popular skin product and it has become a sort of rage in the beauty and skincare industry these days. It comes in the form of serums, creams, capsules and injecting jabs etc. Hyaluronic, also known as hyaluronan or hyaluronate, is a gooey, slippery substance that your body produces naturally. It is a clear gel-like substance which is naturally present in our bodies, our eyes, and connecting tissues and it is the lubricating agent for our joints. When a person reaches a certain age the natural levels of hyaluronic acid start decreasing by an amount of one per cent a year.

The biggest benefit of hyaluronic acid is that it can hold a thousand times its weight in moisture. It also helps with some of the healing response that goes into the skin as well and helps nutrients pass through to where they need to be. There are so many amazing benefits to adding the acid into our skincare regime.

According to dermatologist Dr Mona Gohara, hyaluronic acid has the ability to hold a large quantity of moisture within the skin. It also has a pumping out effect, so when a person develops wrinkles, the hyaluronic acid softens the appearance of such a condition. It is not a permanent solution but it definitely softens the appearance by adding moisture and conditioning the skin.

Hyaluronic acid helps the skin to heal from any type of damage, quickly which is caused by acne or because of oily skin. People having oily skin can use hyaluronic acid as a moisturising agent because it does not add to the oil content in the skin, rather it boosts the moisture level.

Nowadays, dermatologists are injecting a really thick form of hyaluronic acid into the deeper layers of the skin, making the skin look young and glowing. But it is a very risky process as it can get worse if not done properly.

Different serums and products use different sizes of molecules for different effects on the skin. Bigger molecules are closer to the top of the skin, and polar molecules make their way into the deeper layer of the epidermis. Hyaluronic acid offers a lot of benefits to the overall health of our body. Beyond skin, it boosts the health of eyes, joints and helps the body in wound healing.