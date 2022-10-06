Nora Fatehi becomes 1st Indian actor to perform at FIFA World Cup

Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi is joining the line-up of performers at the upcoming Fifa World Cup that includes Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. This will make her the only actor to represent India and particularly South East Asia on the Fifa World Stage in December.

The Fifa World Cup tournament, expected to draw over a million visitors, will be held from November 20 to December 18.

Nora Fatehi will feature in the Fifa music video that will see her both singing and performing the Fifa anthem this year. The song is produced by RedOne, one of the most influential record producers in history, who also worked on FIFA anthems like Shakira’s Waka Waka and La La La.

Nora will also sing in Hindi, it is learned, and is all set to put on a spectacular show.