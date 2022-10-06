Trishna hat-trick on debut as Tigresses crush Malaysia

Medium pacer Fariha Trishna became the second Bangladeshi bowler to slam a hat-trick in T20 International cricket as Bangladesh hit back to winning way with a crushing 88-run win over Malaysia in their third game of the Women’s Asia Cup today at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh beat Thailand by nine wickets to kick off the Asia Cup mission in style, but later conceded a same-margin defeat to Pakistan in the second game.

However, they opted to bat first in the third game and compiled 129-5, thanks to half-centuries from opener Murshida Khatun and captain Nigar Sultana Joty.

Murshida played a knock of 56 from 54 balls, hitting six fours. But captain Joty was more fluent in her approach as she hammered 34 ball-53, a knock designed with six fours and one six. Fargana Hoque Pinky was the other batter to reach the double-digit mark with 10 runs.

No batters from the Malaysian Women’s team could cross the single-digit figure as they were bowled out for just 41 runs in 18.5 overs.

Their innings were initially dented by Trishna who made her T20 debut after playing five ODIs for Bangladesh.

In the sixth over of the innings, she removed Malaysia captain Winifred Duraisinga (5), Mas Elysa (0) and Mahira Izzati Ismail (0) in the consecutive three balls to complete her hat-trick. Leg-spinner Fahima Khatun was the first Bangladesh bowler to achieve this feat when she slammed a hat-trick against United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2018.

In doing so, Trishna however also became the second bowler in the world to achieve a hat-trick on debut after Nepal’s Anjali Chand who reached this feat against the Maldives in 2019.

After Trishna’s mayhem, Sanjida Akter Meghla and Rumana Ahmed claimed two wickets apiece to bowl out Malaysia and gave Bangladesh a massive victory.

In the day’s other match, Thailand sprung a surprise, beating Pakistan by four wickets at the same venue.

Electing to bat first, Pakistan were able to put up just 116-5, thanks to opener Sidra Ameen’s 56. Opener Natthakan Chantham struck 51 ball-61 as Thailand reached the winning target with a ball to spare to produce the first upset of the tournament.