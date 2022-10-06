Will overcome all economic challenges: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday vowed to overcome all economic challenges despite global economic downturn and other hurdles at home.

Briefing journalists at her official residence Ganabhaban on her recent participation in the UN General Assembly, she said that she wants to maintain the economy’s growth momentum despite the challenges of Covid pandemic, Ukraine war, sanctions and counter-sanctions, reports UNB.

The PM said she found no major risks in the long-term, short-term or immediate for the country’s economy, and there was nothing to worry about the dwindling foreign currency reserves.

“The growth target we have set, we will be able to achieve that,” she said.