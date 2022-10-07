Bangladesh maintain all-win record beating Bhutan 2-0

Hosts Bangladesh maintained an all-win record in the four-team Group E of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers beating Bhutan by 2-0 goals at the Bir Shrestha Shaheed Shipahi Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur on Friday.

Forward Nazimuddin put Bangladesh ahead in the 10th by a header, off an Asadul cross (1-0) while Moltagim Alam Himel confirmed the Bangladesh victory scoring one more goal, also by a good header in the 73rd minute (2-0), capitalizing on a free kick of Imran (2-0).

Earlier on Wednesday, Bangladesh made a good start in the meet beating Singapore by 2-1 goals in one of the two opening day matches at the same venue,featuring two gifted goals.

Yemen, which made a flying start crushing Bhutan by 8-0 goals in the inaugural match last Wednesday, also maintained their good form outplaying Singapore by 6-0 goals Friday afternoon

After the two group matches, both the Yemen and Bangladesh have secured full six points each, but in the goal differences Yemen top the list scoring 14 goals against Bangladesh’s four goals, conceding one (4-1)

The two unbeaten teams will meet each other on Sunday (Oct 9) at 7 pm to decide the group champions and as well as to confirm the final round berth from Group E.

The final round of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Championship will be held on May 3-10 next year.