Dismal batting continues as Bangladesh suffer 21-run defeat

While chasing a target of 168, Bangladesh tumbled for 146 for eight and lost by 21 runs to Pakistan on Friday in the ongoing Tri-Series in New Zealand.

Bangladesh didn’t get a good start, but they managed to score 87 for two. And after that, they slipped to 101 for six wickets.

Bangladesh were never in a position to win this match in Christchurch. They kept losing wickets on a regular basis and eventually, they endured the familiar result after a dismal batting display.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Sabbir Rahman, Bangladesh’s experimental opening pair, added 25 runs off 26 before falling apart. Mehidy scored 10 off 11 before falling prey to Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Sabbir played seven more balls than Mehidy to score 14 runs. The right-handed batters then fall to Haris Rauf. It was a back-of-a-length delivery in the middle and leg. Sabbir tried to push it to the leg side, but played it early and only managed a leading edge. Haris took the catch of his own delivery.

Sabbir once again raised the question about his inclusion in the Bangladesh T20 team.

Liton Das and Afif Hossain tried hard. They added 50 runs in the third wicket stand, but after the partnership was broken, Bangladesh lost its way.

Mohammad Nawaz removed Liton and Mosadek from two consecutive deliveries. Nurul Hasan came at number six and posted only 8 off 9 balls.

Yasir Ali remained unbeaten for 42 off 21 deliveries. His cameo included a 20-run attack in the last over bowled by Haris, but that wasn’t enough for Bangladesh to avoid a defeat.

For Pakistan, Wasim Jr bagged three wickets and Nawaz took two.

Earlier, opener Mohammad Rizwan hit an unbeaten 78 to guide Pakistan to a challenging total of 167.

Mustafizur Rahman and Hasan Mahmud conceded 90 runs in eight overs taking only one wicket. In contrast, Taskin Ahmed was outstanding in this match. He grabbed two wickets conceding 25 runs in four overs.

Bangladesh won the toss and sent Pakistan to bat first. Rizwan and Babar Azam had an opening stand of 52 runs before Mehidy Hasan Miraz removed Babar for 22 off 25 balls.

Pakistan’s number three Shan Masood scored 31 off 22 balls. He fell prey to left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed.

While Rizwan was firm at one end of the wicket, Bangladesh were getting success from the other end. They scalped Haider Ali (6), Iftikhar Ahmed (13) and Asif Ali (4) before they got the rhythm in the middle.

Bangladesh will take on New Zealand in their next match on Sunday at 12 pm (Bangladesh time). Before that, Pakistan will take on the hosts on Saturday.