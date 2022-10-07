Easy to make Bengali recipes

Food holds a special place in Bengali culture. While we do have our grand dishes, it is the simpler dishes that really steal the show. Not everyone has mastered Bengali cuisine, be it for lack of interest or practice or complexity. And so, the following recipes are just some of the popular dishes that are not only easy to make but also easy on the stomach. Try them out; they will most certainly not disappoint.

PANCHADAL KHICHURI

Ingredients

1 cup rice

2 tbsp split Bengal gram (chickpea)

2 tbsp skinned green gram or yellow moong dal

2 tbsp split green gram or green moong dal

2 tbsp pigeon pea or arhar dal

2 tbsp pink lentil or masoor dal

½ cup finely chopped onion

½ cup potatoes, cut into cubes

½ cup carrot, cut into cubes

½ cup tomatoes, cut into cube

½ tsp garlic paste

4 green chillies

2 tbsp oil

1 tbsp ghee

½ tsp mustard seeds

½ tsp cumin seeds

2 cloves

3 dry red chillies

2 bay leaves

A pinch of asafoetida

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

½ tsp coriander powder

¼ tsp garam masala powder

4-5 cup water

Chopped coriander leaves

Salt to taste

Method

Wash the chickpeas and soak in water for 2 hours. Combine rice and all types of dals except chickpeas. Wash them properly. Soak using enough water for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, drain the water and keep it aside. Heat the ghee and oil in a pan. Add the mustard seeds and cumin seeds. When seeds start to splutter add bay leaves, dry red chillies and cloves. Add onions, sauté until onion gets transparent. Add garlic paste and sauté until raw aroma goes away. Add potatoes and carrot, sauté for 2 minutes. Add tomatoes and mix well. Add all the spices and mix well. Add drained rice and dals. Mix well and 4-5 cups of water. Add salt and green chillies. Cover and cook till done. Garnish the panchadal khichuri with fried onions and coriander leaves. Serve hot with spoon of ghee.

KOLAR MOCHAR CHOP (BANANA FLOWER CUTLET)

Ingredients

1 kolar mocha (Banana flower)

½ tsp turmeric powder

5-6 green chillies

3 egg yolks

3 slices bread

1 tsp fresh ginger paste

1 tsp cumin powder

½ tsp garam masala powder

½ tsp black pepper

Method

Clean and chop banana flower or kolar mocha. Boil them with a pinch of turmeric powder and salt. Drain water. Allow it to cool completely. Mix all other ingredients with boiled banana flower. Mash them properly. Give them cutlet shape. Heat oil in a pan. Fry the chop until brown. Serve hot.