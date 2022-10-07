President pays homage to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

President Abdul Hamid Friday reached Tungipara via Padma Bridge to pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

It is the president’s first visit to Tungipara, crossing the Padma Bridge after its inauguration on June 25 this year.

The head of the state’s motorcade arrived at Tungipara at 5pm, his Press Secretary Joynal Abedin said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana, local dignitaries and senior officials of the administration welcomed Abdul Hamid there.

The head of the state offered fateha and joined prayers, seeking eternal peace for the departed souls of the Father of the Nation and other martyrs of August 15, 1975.

President Abdul Hamid paid rich tributes to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at his mausoleum.