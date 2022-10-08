11 killed as bus catches fire in India’s Maharashtra

At least 11 people have been killed and 38 injured after a bus caught fire in India’s Maharashtra on Saturday.

The bus went up in flames on Aurangabad Road in Nashik after hitting a trailer truck transporting diesel, Indian broadcaster NDTV reports.

Witnesses said the accident occurred around 5:15 am, after which they called the police and ambulance.

“Most of those killed were passengers on the bus – a sleeper coach. The injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment,” said Amol Tambe, deputy commissioner of police, Nashik.

He said a case has been registered and an investigation is on to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

Videos showed a huge ball of fire engulfing the bus as the fire officials tried to douse the flames.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced compensation of 500,000 rupees each to the family members of those who died in the accident.

State minister Dada Bhuse said the government will bear the medical expenses of the wounded.