Moulvibazar Correspondent : A child drowned in a beel at Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district on Friday afternoon.

The dead was Tawhidul Islam Tazim, 7, son of Ashraful Azam, a resident of Moulvigaon village under Brahmanbazar union.

It was learnt that Tazim drowned in a beel next to their house while taking bath with his cousin.

Later, locals recovered his body from the beel.

Kulaura Police Station inspector Aminul Islam confirmed the matter.