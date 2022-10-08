EC sits with DCs, SPs

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal sat with deputy commissioners and superintendents of police on Saturday to discuss issues related to the next general elections expected to be held late next year or in early 2024.

The CEC in his welcome speech said all the DCs and SPs need to understand the importance of forming new government and local government bodies through elections in a democratic system, reports UNB.

The meeting began at 10:00 am at the auditorium of the Election Commission in the capital city, Dhaka.

Journalists were not allowed to attend the meeting proceedings, but a media briefing is expected by the CEC after it ends.

Other election commissioners and top officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Additional IGP attended the meeting.