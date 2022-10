A young man was killed in a lightning strike at Zakiganj upazila in Sylhet district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was Kamrul Islam, son of late Alai Mia, a resident of Darga Baharpur village under Manikpur union.

According to local sources, Kamrul Islam was fishing in a pond in the rain. At that time, a lightning struck on him, leaving him dead on the spot.

Later, being informed, police recovered the body and handed over to the family.