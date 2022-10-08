Next elections must under neutral caretaker govt: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said there is no option but to oust the present Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government from power.

“There is only one way opened to us. We must oust this government from power, because they have already proved that they did major harm to Bangladesh,” he said while speaking as the chief guest at a discussion held at Dhaka Reporters Unity auditorium on early Saturday afternoon.

The discussion was arranged on the occasion of the 43rd founding anniversary of Jatiyatabadi Ulema Dal.

Seeking role of the alems and ulemas in the ongoing oust-government movement, Mirza Fakhrul said no election will be allowed to happen in Bangladesh without the formation of a neutral caretaker government. “We’re hoding talks with all political parties. We’re also trying to convince them,” he said.

Fakhrul said the prime minister will have to resign first and power must have to be handed over to a neutral caretaker government.

Besides, the parliament must have to be dissolved. The new caretaker government will form a new Election Commission. A new parliament will be formed through the election under that EC, he said.

“BNP doesn’t say anything wrong. We say that come to the right direction. We don’t say that help BNP to go to power. We want to assert that bring those to power who the voters want. Let them run the country,” he said.

Fakhrul also urged the Ulema Dal leaders to strengthen their organisational activities at the grassroots levels. “My request is you all get organised. You become united forgetting all your differences. Don’t fight for the posts or committees. Now, it’s time to fight for protecting the country. It’s the biggest battle. We must have to move toward that direction”.

With Ulema Dal convener Principal Shah Nesarul Huque in the chair, the discussion was moderated by member secretary Principal Nazrul Islam Talukder and senior joint convener Moulana Md Selim Reza.

The discussion was also addressed by BNP vice-chairman Mir Nasir Uddin, Chairperson’s adviser Amanullah Aman, and others.