Two girls drown in Sunamganj

Two girls drowned in a haor at Shantiganj upazila in Sunamganj district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased were Fahima Begum, 7, daughter of Borhan Uddin, and Faiza, 7, daughter of Lal Miah, residents of Hasarchar village under Patharia union.

According to local sources, Fahima and Faiza drowned in Sanghai haor while playing near the water.

Later, locals recovered their bodies from the haor.