5 killed as microbus rams auto-rickshaw in Narayanganj

Five people were killed as a microbus hit a battery-powered autorickshaw in Sidhirganj of Narayanganj on Sunday.

Four of the deceased were identified as autorickshaw driver Hanif, 25, Mamun, 30, Nuruddin, 45, and Jamal Mia, 45.

The microbus hit the autorickshaw on the west end of the Kanchpur Bridge around 9:25 am, leaving one dead on the spot and four others critically injured, said Nabir Hossain, chief of Kanchpur Highway Police Station.

The injured were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared three of them dead on arrival, according to Inspector Bachchu Mia of DMCH Police Outpost

Another person died while undergoing treatment in the emergency department, said Bachchu.