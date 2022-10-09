Artist Samarjit Roy Chowdhury passes away

Ekushey Padak-winning noted artist Samarjit Roy Chowdhury passed away at a hospital in Dhaka at about 2:40pm on Sunday. He was 85.

“Artist Samarjit Roy Chowdhury passed away today at a private hospital in Dhaka. He was admitted to the hospital with heart competitions. He also had been suffering from pneumonia,” Dhaka University’s Faculty of Fine Arts dean Nisar Hossain said.

Samarjit Roy Chowdhury was born in 1937 in Cumilla.

He was graduated in Graphic Design from the then Government Art Institute, now the Faculty of Fine Arts, Dhaka University, in 1960.

He joined the Institute of Fine Arts of Dhaka University and worked for 43 years and retired as a professor in 2003.

He also served as Dean of the Department of Fine and Performing Arts at the Shanto-Mariam University of Creative Technology until 2010.

He was awarded Ekushey Padak in 2014.

He also received the First Prize in the Pakistan Textile Design Competition in 1960 and the East Pakistan Railway Timetable Cover Design Prize in the same year.