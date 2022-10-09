Holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi today

The country is observing the holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi on Sunday, marking the birth and demise anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) amid massive religious festivity and fervor.

Different government and non-government organizations including the Islamic Foundation (IF) have chalked out elaborate programmes to mark the day.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina thave greeted the countrymen and the Muslims across the world on the occasion of the holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi.

Marking the day, Bangladesh Television (BTV) and Bangladesh Betar will broadcast special programmes and different national dailies will publish supplementary highlighting the importance of the day.

The day is a public holiday.

State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan inaugurated the 15-day-long commemorative programme organised by the Islamic Foundation at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on Saturday.

A month-long Islamic book fair has also been launched at Baitul Mukarram.