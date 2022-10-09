Mannan: Flyover construction in Sunamganj haor to start in November

Flyover construction in Sunamganj haor area will start in November this year, Planning Minister MA Mannan has said.

The Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) will implement the project worth Tk3,490 crore – aiming to connect Sunamganj’s Bishwamvarpur, Tahirpur, Jamalganj, Dharmapasha upazilas with Netrakona.

The project will be funded by the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives.

MA Mannan said that an environment friendly design is being prepared for the flyover so that the construction does not disrupt fish movement along haor waters or obstruct the growth of different trees.

The minister was speaking at a program in Sylhet on Friday night.

MA Mannan said the prime minister is well aware of the condition of the country’s haor areas and the environmental risks of any construction there.

He added that the government wants to utilize the potentials of the region through various development activities. The Jagannathpur-Raniganj bridge, which is waiting to be inaugurated, will open up new avenues of opportunities in the region.

The minister called on everyone to keep in mind that the ongoing development spree in the country will be disrupted if communal harmony cannot be maintained.

On June 29 this year, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ordered the ministry concerned not to construct any new roads in the country’s haor areas.

She gave the instruction during a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec).

The prime minister said flyovers would be constructed, if necessary, in haor areas to improve road communications there.

PM Hasina, also the Ecnec chairperson, directed the authorities concerned to find out places where construction of underpasses and overpasses is needed.