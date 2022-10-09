President hosts doa mahfil on Eid-e-Miladunnabi at Bangabhaban

President M Abdul Hamid hosted a doa mahfil at the Darbar Hall of Bangabhaban on Sunday afternoon on the occasion of holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him).

The doa mahfil was held after Asr prayers in a limited scale maintaining health guidelines and social distancing due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Pesh Imam of Bangabhaban Jame Mosque Maulana Muhammad Saiful Kabir conducted the munajat after the milad.

Prayers (doa) were offered seeking divine blessings for peace and prosperity of the country, welfare of the people and greater unity of the Muslim Ummah.

In the munajat, Allah’s blessings were sought to get relief from different disasters, problems and deadly diseases.

On the occasion, long life and sound health of President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina were also sought to the Almighty Allah.

A special doa was offered seeking eternal peace of the souls of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other martyrs, who were brutally assassinated in the fateful night on August 15 in 1975, and the martyrs of different democratic movements, including the 1971 Liberation War and 1952 Language Movement.

Earlier, before the Milad Mahfil, Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam spoke about the significance of Miladunnabi (PBUH) and the life and works of the holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammed (PBUH).

State Minister for Religious Affairs Ministry Md Faridul Haque Khan, MP, President’s eldest son Engineer Rejwan Ahammad Taufiq, MP, acting chiefs of the three services, President’s Military Secretary Major General SM Salahuddin Islam, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Secretary (attached) Md Wahidul Islam Khan, senior military and civil officials and employees concerned, among others, attended the mahfil.