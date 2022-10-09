Uninspired Tigers slide to routine defeat

Devon Conway smashed an unbeaten 70 off 51 balls with eight fours and one six to guide New Zealand to a comfortable eight-wicket win over Bangladesh at Christchurch today, in the third game of the ongoing tri-series ahead of the World Cup later this month.

Bangladesh batted first and posted a disappointing total of 137 for eight. New Zealand chased it down in 17.5 overs losing just two wickets.

It was yet another uninspired display from the team under Shakib Al Hasan today – at no point of the match did they seem to pose even a challenge, let alone any threat to their opponents.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and sent Bangladesh to bat first.

Bangladesh made two changes in this match— Mustafizur Rahman and Sabbir Rahman have been overlooked to pave the way for Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan.

Shanto, who was playing his first match in this event replacing Sabbir Rahman, scored 33 off 29 balls while Nurul Hasan Sohan posted 25 off just 12 balls with two sixes.

Bangladesh lost wickets at regular intervals. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who has been establishing himself as an opener, scored 5 in this match.

Afif Hossain posted 24 while Shakib scored 16. The Bangladesh captain, Shakib, made a comeback after the UAE series but his inclusion didn’t change the fragile batting approach of Bangladesh.

Mosaddek Hossain (2) and Yasir Ali (7) failed to do well this time.

For the hosts, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Micheal Bracewell and Ish Sodhi bagged two wickets.

Before this match, both Bangladesh and New Zealand lost their respective first matches to Pakistan.

These two teams will take on each other again on October 12 at the same venue.