Fishermen killed in Habiganj lightning strike

Habiganj Correspondent : A fisherman was killed in a thunderbolt at Ajmiriganj upazila in Habiganj district on Monday.

The deceased was Taus Miah, 45, son of late Ali Miah, a resident of Mahtabpur village in the upazila.

Locals said a flash of lightning struck Taus this morning when he was fishing in the haor nearby the house.

He was rescued in critical condition and taken to Ajmiriganj Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Ajmiriganj Upazila Project Implementation officer Mohammad Ali said the deceased’s family will be provided financial assistance from the district administration.