No scope for Khaleda to join general election: Anisul

There is no scope for BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to contest in next general elections as she is convicted in two cases of corruption, Law Minister Anisul Huq has said.

He told reporters after inaugurating the 47th Special Foundation Training Course for assistant judges at the Judicial Administration Training Institute in Dhaka on Monday.

In reply to a question over BNP secretary general’s remark that they will not join the next general election without Khaleda Zia, the Law Minister said, according to Article 66 of the Constitution, if anyone sentenced to two years in imprisonment or more in corruption case then he/she would be disqualified for contesting in polls as lawmaker.

“She (Khaleda) is convicted. I think the BNP secretary general does not follow many laws of the country. It is not very surprising matter that they talk like this style.”

Anisul further said, “My point of view is that she can contest for election if she is qualified according to the law of the country. And if she is disqualified than she cannot join in the election.”

Judicial Administration Training Institute director general Justice Nazmun Ara Sultana presided over the programme where law secretary Golam Sarwar spoke, among others.