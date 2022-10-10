Women’s Asia Cup: Bangladesh endure shocking defeat to Sri Lanka

Bangladesh needed to score 41 runs in seven overs after a long delay due to rain. Still, the hosts failed to do that, and Sri Lanka registered an incredible win in the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup in Sylhet today.

Sri Lanka batted first and they were at 83 for five when the rain started. Bangladesh’s new target 41 was set by the DL Method.

Bangladesh started well despite losing quick wickets. Murshida Khatun scored only one while her opening partner scored 5.

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana was hanging on in the middle but she couldn’t avoid a defeat.

In the last two overs, Bangladesh needed 12 runs. In the sixth over, Inoka Ranaweera scalped three wickets and a run-out was there too. Suddenly, Bangladesh’s target stood at 11 in the last over which was never achieved as the hosts tumbled to 37 for seven in seven overs.

Bangladesh lost the match by three runs. It was Bangladesh’s third defeat in five matches so far. They will take on the UAE in their last match in the first phase.

India have confirmed a place in the semifinals with five wins in six matches in the first phase while Pakistan and Sri Lanka have also booked a place each in the semifinals. If Bangladesh can beat the UAE in their last match, they will also qualify for the semis.