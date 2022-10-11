Bangladesh and Kosovo signed visa waiver deal for official and diplomatic passports

As part of further strengthening bilateral relations, Bangladesh and Kosovo on Tuesday (Oct 11) signed an agreement on Visa Waiver for the holders of Official and Diplomatic passports.

The deal was signed following the Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) held on Tuesday morning at the State Guest House Padma where Foreign Secretary (Senior Secretary) Ambassador Masud Bin Momen and the visiting Deputy Foreign Minister of Kosovo Kreshnik Ahmeti led their respective delegations.

The Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Diaspora of Kosovo is currently paying a 4-day official visit to Dhaka to attend the first ever FOC between Bangladesh and Kosovo.

During the FOC, the entire gamut of bilateral relations was discussed, said the Foreign Ministry.

Earlier, on Monday (Oct 10), a talk was organised at the Foreign Service Academy where the visiting Deputy Foreign Minister of Kosovo presented a keynote speech on “Kosovo: Development, State Building and Foreign Policy.” Secretary (West) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Shabbir Ahmad Chowdhury chaired the session.

Deputy Minister Ahmeti also called on the Minister of State of Cultural Affairs of Bangladesh and he is scheduled to call on the Commerce Minister of Bangladesh on Wednesday. Delegation from Bangladesh’s apex business chamber FBCCI and DCCI also met the Deputy Minister and discussed trade relations between Bangladesh and Kosovo.

During the political consultations, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Kosovo praised the Bangladesh Peacekeepers who participated in the United Nations Mission in Kosovo (UNIMIK) and a number of possible agreements/MOUs were discussed for further strengthening bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.