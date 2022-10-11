Brunei Sultan’s state visit to Bangladesh now scheduled for Oct 15-17

The state visit of Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah to Bangladesh has been scheduled for October 15-17, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said today.

The visit was originally scheduled for October 14-16, Momen briefed the media at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

President Abdul Hamid will receive the Brunei Sultan at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on introducing flights between Bangladesh and Brunei are among the bilateral documents to be signed. A second MoU will be on recruitment of manpower from Bangladesh.

Responding to a question on energy cooperation with Brunei, Momen said Bangladesh is having discussion in this area and exploring all available options.

“We have certain principles. We believe in the UN character. We will take our decision judiciously (during voting on any resolution). We take decisions in line with our interests,” Momen added.

Brunei Darussalam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, during his stay in Bangladesh, will visit the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhaka’s Dhanmondi 32 to pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The Sultan will also visit the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Savar during his visit.

“This is going to be the first state visit by the Sultan of Brunei to Bangladesh,” Bangladesh High Commissioner to Brunei Nahida Rahman Shumona told UNB.

She said the three-day visit carries special significance.

Sultan Waddaulah will hold meetings with President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina apart from other engagements during the visit.

Foreign Minister Momen will also meet him during his visit.