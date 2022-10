A farmer was killed in a lightning strike at Companiganj upazila in Sylhet district on Tuesday morning.

The dead was Badrul Alam Badil, 35, son of Watir Ali , a resident of Chikdahar village under Islampur Pashchim union.

According to local sources, Badrul Alam was fishing in Matia Tila area in morning. At that time, a lighting struck on him, leaving him seriously injured.

Later, he was rescued and taken to Companiganj Upazila Health Complex where he was declared dead.