May take 10 yrs to see major benefits of new curriculum: Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dipu Moni today said it may take up to ten years to see real benefits of the new curriculum.

“If we can implement the new curriculum properly, we will start to see little changes over the next five years. After ten years, we will see big changes,” she added.

The education minister was speaking at a Dhaka event on a study entitled ‘Exploring Attitude towards Gender Norms among the Youth Population in Bangladesh’, organised by Brac on the occasion of Girl Child Day, reports UNB.

From next year, students will get a new curriculum, she said. “Through it, we can expect a big shift in the education system.”

Regarding the rights of the girl children, Dipu Moni urged everyone to work together.