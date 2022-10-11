No famine risk in Bangladesh right now: Agriculture Minister

There is no famine risk in Bangladesh at this moment as 16 lakh tonnes of food are in stock, Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque said today.

“We are trying our best to reduce the price of essential commodities and the government has cut import duty to stabilize the rice market. Though the price of some daily essentials is rising, there is no risk of famine,” he said while talking to reporters at a press briefing held at the Secretariat.

A number of initiatives have been taken by the government to tackle possible food crisis, he said. Besides, the government is providing Tk 28,000 crore as subsidy for the fertilizer sector, he added.

The minister also assured that there will be no possibility of rice price hike as plenty of rice and wheat are in stock now.