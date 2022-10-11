Rain washes away Bangladesh’s Asia Cup dream

Bangladesh have been eliminated from the Women’s Asia Cup tournament as their last match of the round-robin stage against UAE was washed out at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

There was a simple equation ahead of the defending champions to ensure the Super Four stage with just a win against the relatively weak opponent.

However, the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to the nonstop rain. The on-field umpires declared the match abandoned after waiting for about two hours. As a result, the Tigresses have to end their Asia Cup journey with just five points from the group stage.

Meanwhile, Thailand, who surprisingly beat Pakistan, sealed their spot in the Super Four stage with six point from the round-robin stage. The other three teams are India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.