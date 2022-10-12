Arrest warrant issued against cricketer Al-Amin

A Dhaka court has issued arrest warrant for Bangladesh cricketer Al-Amin Hossain in a domestic violence case filed by his wife.

Dhaka’s Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzel Hossain issued the arrest warrant.

Al-Amin’s lawyer filed a petition seeking time as he did not appear in the court for hearing.

Meanwhile, a lawyer of the plaintiff filed petition for arrest warrant. After hearing on both petitions, magistrate Md Tofazzel Hossain issued the order.

Al-Amin received a bail on September 27 after surrender to a Dhaka court in a case filed by his wife over family violence. The court of Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Shafi Uddin granted him eight weeks’ anticipatory bail till October 6 upon a bond of Tk 5,000 after he surrendered before it in another case filed on charge of torturing his wife and demanding dowry from her.

On August 6, Al-Amin appeared before the court of Dhaka’s Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain and submitted a seven-page affidavit claiming that he had divorced his wife Ishrat on August 25 for “bitterness in conjugal life and involvement of immoral activities by his wife.”

On August 25 last, Al-Amin approached to his wife Ishrat and demanded Tk 20 lakh dowry from her to buy a flat. When Ishrat refused to bring any money from his parents, Al-Amin injured Ishrat punching and kicking her indiscriminately. He also told her that he would not stay with her anymore. Ishrat Jahan then phoned on 999 and police rescued her rushing to her flat. She was also admitted to Suhrawardy Hospital and received treatment from there.

Ishrat then filed a case against Al-Amin with Mirpur Model Police Station on September 7. In the case, she alleged that Al-Amin tortured and abused her for dowry of Tk 20 lakh.

Around 10:00pm on September 3, Al-Amin’s mother telephoned Ishrat and said her son would not continue conjugal life and would not provide her any maintenance. If necessary, he would divorce Ishrat kicking out of her and her sons from the flat. He also sent a photo clicked with another girl to Ishrat, the complainant alleged.

Ishrat also alleged that Al-Amin had not been take care of Ishrat and her sons for two years. She also claimed Tk 40,000 for meeting the expenses of family and Tk 60,000 for the education of two sons in English medium per month.

Al-Amin married Ishrat on December 26, 2012, and his wife subsequently gave birth to two sons.

Ishrat also claimed that Al-Amin did not provide her maintenance and educational expenses for the two sons for many days.