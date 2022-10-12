Bangladesh reports two deaths, 456 Covid cases in 24 hrs

Two patients died of Covid-19 in 24 hours as of Wednesday morning, taking the death toll to 29,388, according to the press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During the period, the number of detected coronavirus cases in the country, according to the DGHS, rose to 2,031,006 as 456 more cases were reported, after testing 4,763 samples, including rapid antigen tests.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 9.57 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 13.61 per cent.

The health directorate Wednesday said a total of 497 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 1,971,700.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March in 2020 and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.