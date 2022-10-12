BNP won’t accept any election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has asserted that their party will not accept any election without caretaker government on the soil of Bangladesh.

“We want to get our democracy back. We want to get our freedom of speech back. This struggle is a major struggle. It will be a tough battle. We must have to win this struggle. Either we will achieve victory, or we will die forever. We want to stand-erect raising our heads,” he told a massive anti-government rally at Polo Ground in the port city of Chattogram on Wednesday (October 12, 2022).

He warned that if their current movement fails, democracy will vanish from the country and the nation’s existence will be at stake.

As part of the party’s planned divisional programmes, Chattogram city unit BNP organised the rally in the port city where tens of thousands of their activists and leaders joined.

Fakhrul said, “BNP’s today’s grand rally has turned into a human sea. Today, we’re speaking at a place, from where Kalurghat Radio Centre is very closed to us. Ziaur Rahman liberated the country proclaiming independence from there first.”

The BNP leader said: “This Awami League government is an un-elected government. Country’s people also didn’t accept them. They turned the Bangladesh into a crematorium. Sheikh Hasina laundering everything looting from Bangladesh. People are dying of hunger. Price of each good has increased by three to five times. They have increased the prices of electricity, water and gas. We have heard that they are going to raise power price once again. They build houses in Canada’s posh ‘Begumpara’ looting and siphoning money from Bangladesh. On the other hand, people have been passing their days through untold miseries.”

Mirza Fakhrul said, “The United Nations has clearly stated in its 74-page report that there is no human rights in Bangladesh. Killings and enforced disappearances are common here. All our leaders and workers have been implicated in false and fabricated criminal cases.”

Demanding unconditional release of Khaleda Zia, Fakhrul said, “Our leader has been kept confined. She is not receiving medical treatment regularly. They try to scare us saying that they would send Khaleda Zia to jail once again. But, Khaleda Zia is not afraid of jail.”

Referring to the Prime Minister’s remarks that a famine is approaching to the country, he said she advises us to consume less edible oil, use less electricity. “But, we want to tell them why they are still in power? Resign from power right now.”

Presided over by Chattogram BNP Convener Dr Shahadat Hossain and moderated by member secretary Abul Hashem Bakkar, the grand rally was also addressed by BNP Standing Committee members Dr Khondker Mosharraf Hossain, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, BNP Vice-Chairman Mohammad Shahjahan and Mir Mohammad Nasir Uddin.

Besides, BNP Chairperson’s adviser Golam Akbar Khondker, SM Fazlul Huq, BNP central organising secretary and coordinator of divisional rallies Mahbubur Rahman Shamim, publicity secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anny, former minister Zafrul Islam Chowdhury, and central BNP’s assistant organising secretary VP Harun-ar-Rashid.

Wednesday’s programme was the first divisional rally to denounce the ongoing power crisis, unusual price hikes of daily essentials and killing of five opposition activists in police firing in Bhola, Narayanganj, Munshiganj and Jashore during recent anti-government protests.

BNP on September 27 announced to hold public rallies in all divisional cities. The party will conclude the divisional rallies through a mass gathering in Dhaka city on December 10.