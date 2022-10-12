Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun adorned with IGP rank badge

Newly appointed Inspector General of Bangladesh Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun was adorned with the IGP Rank Badge on Wednesday.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Senior Secretary of the Public Security Division under the Ministry of Home Md. Akhtar Hossain adorned the Rank Badge to the new IGP in presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban, reports UNB.

Al-Mamun took over as the IGP on September 30 last, replacing immediate past IGP Benazir Ahmed who went on retirement the same day.

He had been serving as the Director General of Elite Force Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) since April 2022 before becoming the country’s police chief.

Born in Sunamganj in 1964, he completed his graduation and post-graduation in Sociology from Chittagong University. He joined Bangladesh Police as an assistant superintendent of police in 1989.

Al-Mamun also served as the Superintendent of Police in Nilphamari district, deputy commissioner in Dhaka Metropolitan Police and Deputy Inspector General in Mymensingh and Dhaka Range and Police Headquarters.