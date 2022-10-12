Four arrested allegedly for kidnapping businessman for ransom in Sylhet

Police arrested four people for realising Tk 185,000 from an apparel businessman after he was abducted on 7 October.

Though police produced the arrestees with a remand prayer before a court on Tuesday, it sent them to jail fixing Wednesday for the hearing in this connection.

Md Kamrul Islam, officer-in-charge of South Surma police station, confirmed the matter.

Police had arrested them from Humayun Rashid Chattar in South Surma upazila by Monday but disclosed the matter on Tuesday, the news agency report added.

The arrestees are — Md Tamij Ali, 40, of Chhatak upazila, Topu Ranjan Dev, 35, of Kotwali, Md Sajjad Mia, 45, and Md Nayon Mia, 35, of an area under Sylhet airport police station.

Police said the apparel businessman had been waiting for a bus to go to Dhaka in front of the Al Safa Rest House, located within the upazila, at around 5:00am on 7 October.

That time four people riding two motorbikes abducted him and took him to a rest house in Zindabazar of the city, asking for Tk 300,000 as ransom, the police said.

The abductors were able to get Tk 85,000 off him, at the same time targeting his wife and pressuring her into transferring another Tk 100,000 to them.

After receiving the amount, the kidnappers released him at around 2:00am on 8 October.

OC Kamrul said they arrested the abductors on Monday after the victim filed a case in this connection.