Gaibandha by-poll: Voting postponed at 44 centres

The by-poll elections at 44 centres in Gaibandha-5 (Saghata-Fulchhari upazila) constituency were postponed after four hours of their starting on Wednesday bringing allegations of various irregularities.

The authorities postponed the voting at the centres one after another centre till 12 noon as there found vote rigging, irregularities and allegations of occupying centres, said SM Asaduzzaman, public relation director of the Election Commission.

CCTV cameras have been set up at all 145 centres here. The situation of the centres are being monitoring from Dhaka’s Agargaon.

Meanwhile, four candidates boycotted the election bringing allegation against Awami League’s candidates of vote rigging, centre occupying and EVM tempering.

The voting began at 8am and will continue till 4pm without any break. A public holiday has been announced here to enable voters to exercise their rights to franchise.

A total of 3,39,743 voters are expected to cast their votes at 952 booths of 145 centres in all the 17 unions of the upazilas.