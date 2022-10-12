Kosovo launches consular services in Dhaka

Embassy of the Republic of Kosovo has formally launched its consular services in Bangladesh.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora of the Republic of Kosovo, Kreshnik Ahmeti, granted the first visa issued by the Embassy to Bangladeshi citizen Maliha Iqbal.

Iqbal will attend the Forum for Women, Peace, and Security, which will take place this month in Pristina, said the Kosovo Embassy in a media release on Wednesday, reports UNB.

Secretary (West) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Shabbir Ahmad Chowdhury and Ambassador of Kosovo in Dhaka Guner Ureya also spoke at the function held on Tuesday.

Diplomats accredited to Bangladesh and officials of the government of Bangladesh were present.