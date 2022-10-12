Nazrul Islam appointed as ambassador to Qatar

The government has appointed career diplomat Md Nazrul Islam as the new Ambassador of Bangladesh to the State of Qatar.

He will succeed Ambassador Md. Jashim Uddin, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday.

Ambassador Nazrul Islam is a career foreign service officer belonging to the 15th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre.

He is currently serving as Ambassador of Bangladesh to Ethiopia with concurrent accreditation to Sudan, South Sudan, Burundi and African Union (AU).

In his distinguished diplomatic career, Islam also served in different capacities at Bangladesh Missions in Rome, Kolkata and Geneva and had been engaged in many important multilateral negotiations for the government.

At the headquarters, he worked in various capacities in different wings.

Islam obtained his Masters in International Relations from Dhaka University and had undergone higher studies and trainings in France, the Netherlands and elsewhere.