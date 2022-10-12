Some found casting votes entering secret rooms breaking law: CEC

Some people were found casting votes entering secret rooms breaking law, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has said.

“Those incidents forced us to postpone the by-election to Gaibandha-5 constituency as it has gone out of control,” the CEC disclosed this to media on Wednesday.

Responding the newsmen over voting suspension at 44 centres out of 145, CEC Habibul Awal said, “We went for action after seeing the incidents in own eyes. The voting has been suspended at the centres as the situation has gone out of control.”

“We are monitoring the situation of the centres through CCTV cameras from Dhaka. And we observed that the election has gone out of control for the on-duty officials at that time. We will investigate the incidents.”

A total of 1242 CCTV cameras have been set up in Gaibandha electioneer areas. The by-poll elections started at 8am and will continue till 4pm.

But the voting postponed at 44 centres for irregularities and vote rigging.