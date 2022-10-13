Foreign Minister Momen holds meeting with his Bahraini counterpart

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday held a bilateral meeting with the Foreign Minister of Bahrain Abdullahtif bin Rashid Al-Zayani on the sidelines of the Sixth Summit of Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) held in Astana, Kazakhstan.

They discussed various opportunities to further enhance the ties between Bangladesh and Bahrain.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Momen thanked Bahrain for taking positive initiatives to resolve the issues of Bangladesh expatriate workers who were trying to go back to their workplaces in Bahrain but were unable due to COVID outbreak.

He hoped that the remaining workers would also be able to return to their workplace soon. He also called upon his Bahraini counterpart to facilitate the visas for the family members who got separated due to their expiry of visas while visiting Bangladesh prior to the COVID outbreak.

Momen also asked for easing visas for tourists and businesses. Bahraini Minister assured of his cooperation. He acknowledged that there were disruptions in visa issuance due to COVID-19 and apprised that the matters are being discussed within the concerned departments in Bahrain now.

The Bangladesh Minister thanked Dr. Abdullahtif for inviting him to the 18th IISS Manama dialogue and expressed his keenness to join the dialogue and meet the Minister once again in Bahrain to continue their discussions.