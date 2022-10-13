Gaibandha by-polls prove fair election not possible under party govt: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said the Gaibandha-5 by-polls proves that a free, fair and impartial election will never be possible under a party government in Bangladesh.

“We have been saying this for a long time. It has been proved once again. So, it will never be possible to overcome this crisis until the next general election is held under a neutral government ousting this democracy-killing government from power,” he said.

Fakhrul was talking to reporters before taking part in an opinion-sharing meeting with the leaders of local BNP and its associate organisations at Thakurgaon district BNP office on Thursday (October 13, 2022) afternoon.

The BNP Secretary General also said the government has destroyed the freedom of mass media through the inclusion of 29 important offices of the country in Section 15 of the Information Technology Act.

District BNP president Taimur Rahman, vice-president Al Mamun, Paigam Ali, Sadar Upazila BNP president Abdul Hamid and district BNP leaders and workers were present.